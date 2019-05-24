Lady Lykez joins forces with Scratcha DVA for Muhammad Ali EP

“I love to tear people’s faces off with my lyrics.”

North London MC Lady Lykez has teamed up with Scratchclart, aka Scratcha DVA, for a new EP.

Muhammad Ali combines the MC’s hard-hitting lyricism with Scratcha DVA’s potent blend of dancehall, gqom and grime. Additional production from London-based producer D-Lux is featured on the track ‘Lyke U’, a “love tune” written about Lykez’s ex.

<a href="http://ladylykez.bandcamp.com/album/muhammad-ali-ep-2">Muhammad Ali EP by Lady Lykez</a>

Speaking about her ferocious vocal performances on the release, Lady Lykez explains: “Sometimes as lyricists, you can end up overthinking everything which can kill the fun, this time I wanted to just let it flow.”

Muhammad Ali is out now via Hyperdub. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Muhammad Ali Remix’ [Feat. Lioness] (Prod. Scratchclart)

02. ‘Lyke U’ (Prod. D-Lux)

03. ‘Drmatic’ (Prod. Scratchclart)

04. ‘Buzz Lightyear’ (Prod. Scratchclart)

