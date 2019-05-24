Lady Lykez joins forces with Scratcha DVA for Muhammad Ali EP

May 24 2019

Photograph by: Musical D

“I love to tear people’s faces off with my lyrics.”

North London MC Lady Lykez has teamed up with Scratchclart, aka Scratcha DVA, for a new EP.

Muhammad Ali combines the MC’s hard-hitting lyricism with Scratcha DVA’s potent blend of dancehall, gqom and grime. Additional production from London-based producer D-Lux is featured on the track ‘Lyke U’, a “love tune” written about Lykez’s ex.

Speaking about her ferocious vocal performances on the release, Lady Lykez explains: “Sometimes as lyricists, you can end up overthinking everything which can kill the fun, this time I wanted to just let it flow.”

Muhammad Ali is out now via Hyperdub. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Muhammad Ali Remix’ [Feat. Lioness] (Prod. Scratchclart)
02. ‘Lyke U’ (Prod. D-Lux)
03. ‘Drmatic’ (Prod. Scratchclart)
04. ‘Buzz Lightyear’ (Prod. Scratchclart)

