The lineups for NYC Downlow, Genosys and a new audiovisual surround sound venue, IICON, have been revealed.

Block9 will return to this year’s edition of Glastonbury with an expanded program that spans three stages and two fields.

IICON, a new audiovisual surround sound venue that will take the form of “a colossal, anonymised head”, will host a variety of FACT favorites, including Larry Heard, Laurel Halo, Kode9, Moor Mother, Demdike Stare and Okzharp & Manthe Ribane.

In addition, the space will host an audiovisual “translation” of Olivier Messiaen’s Quartet For The End Of Time each night of the festival. After Glastonbury, IICON will embark on a global tour throughout 2020, featuring an expanded program which will include an immersive interior show.

Block9 will also feature revamped versions of their NYC Downlow and Genosys stages. This year’s instalment of NYC Downlow brings Tony Humphries, Mr Fingers (Live), The Black Madonna, Midland and more to the temporary club space. In addition, the Meat Rack stage includes sets from Luke Solomon & Rob Mello, Deptford Northern Social Club and Discosodoma.

Genosys will take place in a scaled-up arena, featuring appearances from Anthony Parasole, Josh Wink, HAAi, Honcho, Hannah Holland, Randomer and Leeon.

In other Glastonbury news, Arcadia has announced that it will replace its iconic Spider with a new stage, Pangea. The new stage will feature a 50-meter tall structure built from a decommissioned dock crane and a repurposed Cold War-era radome. The Black Madonna, Daniel Avery and Four Tet are just some the acts set to perform. Check out a video about the making of the stage below.

Glastonbury Festival takes place on June 26 – 30 at Worthy Farm, Pilton. Last month the Silver Hayes dance lineup for 2019 was revealed, including Ben UFO, Jayda G, Daniel Avery, Peach and Swing Ting.

