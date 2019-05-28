Lifted ensemble return to PAN for second album, 2

Featuring contributions from Beatrice Dillon, Bass Clef, Jordan GCZ and more.

Lifted, a collaborative musical ensemble featuring Future Times boss Max D, Matt Papich, aka Co La, Jeremy Hyman and Motion Graphics, will return to PAN for their second album, 2.

The project sees the artists expanding on the experimental premise of the first Lifted album, which was released in 2015 and featured jazz-influenced improvisational excursions into ambient fusion and techno.

The album features contributions from a variety of artists, including Jordan GCZ, Dawit Eklund, 1432r’s Sami, NYC’s Will DiMaggio, Sao Paulo’s Repetentes 2008, Beatrice Dillon, Bass Clef, Aya, vocalist and bassist for Japanese experimental group OOIOO, and Martin Kasey, a friend of Papich with a background in Baltimore theatre.

2 arrives on June 7 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Now More Than Ever’

02. ‘Total Cure’

03. ‘Mirror In My Room’

04. ‘Blackpepper’

05. ‘Purplelight Wish’

06. ‘Rose 31’

07. ‘Near Future’

