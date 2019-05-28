Luke Slater, Steve Bicknell and Function launch new label, LSD

An exploration into the psychedelic side of techno.

LSD is the techno supergroup made up of Luke Slater, Steve Bicknell and David Sumner, aka Function.

Today (May 28) the trio have announced the launch of a new, self-titled imprint. First up is Second Process, a six-track double pack of propulsive, lysergic techno. Listen to ‘Process 7’ now.

The project follows the group’s first EP Process, which was released on Ostgut Ton in 2017.

Second Process arrives on June 28 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Process 4’

02. ‘Process 5’

03. ‘Process 6’

04. ‘Process 7’

05. ‘Process 8’

06. ‘Process 9’

