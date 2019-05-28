Luke Slater, Steve Bicknell and Function launch new label, LSD

By , May 28 2019
LSD

Photograph by: Bart Heemskerk

An exploration into the psychedelic side of techno.

LSD is the techno supergroup made up of Luke Slater, Steve Bicknell and David Sumner, aka Function.

Today (May 28) the trio have announced the launch of a new, self-titled imprint. First up is Second Process, a six-track double pack of propulsive, lysergic techno. Listen to ‘Process 7’ now.

The project follows the group’s first EP Process, which was released on Ostgut Ton in 2017.

Second Process arrives on June 28 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Process 4’
02. ‘Process 5’
03. ‘Process 6’
04. ‘Process 7’
05. ‘Process 8’
06. ‘Process 9’

Read next: Deep Inside – May 2019’s must-hear house and techno playlist

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Listen to Burial remix Luke Slater’s 1997 track ‘Love’

May 16 2019

Listen to Burial remix Luke Slater's 1997 track 'Love'
Daniel Avery announces Song For Alpha: B-sides & Remixes

Feb 4 2019

Daniel Avery announces Song For Alpha: B-sides & Remixes

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+