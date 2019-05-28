Tim Hecker, Deena Abdelwahed and Overmono added to MUTEK Montréal

The festival has expanded the program for its 20th anniversary edition.

Tim Hecker & Konoyo Ensemble, Deena Abdelwahed and Overmono are just some of the artists that have been added to the program for this year’s edition of MUTEK Montréal.

They will join previously confirmed acts Beta Librae, Huerco S., Nkisi, Ash Koosha, Blawan, Call Super, GAIKA, Jan Jelinek and Jlin for the festival’s 20th anniversary edition.

Additional highlights include performances from Rashad Becker & Ena, Drew McDowall & Florence To, D. Tiffany and Matmos.

MUTEK Montréal takes over six days from August 20 – 25, tickets are available now. See below for a complete list of acts added to the program.

Akiko Nakayama — Alive Painting (JP)

Aquaventure (CA/QC)

Auflassen (CA/QC)

Bendik Giske (NO)

Ben Shemie (CA/QC)

BYZ (US/QC)

Chloe Alexandra Thompson — Morié (CA/US)

CMD (CA/QC)

D.Tiffany — DJ set

Deena Abdelwahed (TN/FR)

Desert Bloom (CA/QC)

Domenique Dumont (LV)

Drew McDowall & Florence To — Time Machines (UK)

Dust-e-1 (US/QC)

Ensemble d’oscillateurs

Errhead (CA/QC)

Expansys (CA/QC)

fuse* presents Dökk (IT)

Gabriel Rei (CA/QC)

Hugues Clément — The Colour of the Rain (CA/QC)

Jonathan Scherk & Daniel Majer (CA)

Joni Void & Sonya Stefan — Mise en Abyme (CA/QC)

Kazuya Nagaya (JP)

Khotin (CA)

Lucas Paris — Emotional Synthesis (FR/QC)

Matmos (US)

Nelly-Eve Rajotte — Rückenfigur (CA/QC)

Nueve Vidas & Rimiyoho — Organismos Oníricos (MX)

Ohm Hourani — Jazz of the Machine (CA/QC)

Organ Mood (CA/QC)

Ouri (CA/QC)

Overmono (UK)

Persuasion (US/QC)

Pick a Piper (CA)

Pōe (CA/QC)

Priori (CA/QC)

Quan — Quanalog system 1.0 (VN/QC)

Rashad Becker & Ena (DE+JP)

Slim Media Player (CA)

Stephanie Castonguay — Scanner Me, Darkly (CA/QC)

Steve Bates & Michaela Grill — Black Seas (CA/QC+AT)

Sutekh — DJ set (US)

Tamayugé (CA/QC)

The Quark Model (IR/QC)

Tim Hecker & Konoyo Ensemble (CA+JP)

Tortues Vapeur (CA/QC)

Uji (AR)

V.ictor — Boréal (CA/QC)

Xavier Lebuis (CA/QC)

Read next: MUTEK.MX 2018 – 7 highlights of Mexico’s premier electronic music festival