Where To Now? to release debut EP from sound artist Akiko Haruna

Sound artist Akiko Haruna will debut on Where To Now? Records with Delusion.

Taking cues from her background in visual art and dance, the EP blends snatches of choppy vocals with schizophrenic sound structures over four tracks. Listen to a chaotic new track, ‘Husband Established’, now.

This will mark Haruna’s first release since she participated in last year’s edition of Red Bull Music Academy, which took place at Berlin’s Funkhaus.

Delusion is out on June 28 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘A Mother’s Love’

02. ‘Hetero’

03. ‘Husband Established’

04. ‘Ripheus Alley’

