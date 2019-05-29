The festival returns to the German-Belgian town of Eupen with an exciting, experimental program.
Cera Khin, Lee Gamble and Toulouse Low Trax are amongst the acts that have been added to the lineup for Meakusma Festival 2019.
They will join previously announced acts Elena Colombi, Eli Keszler, Kali Malone, Parris and many more for a thrilling and forward-thinking program.
The festival will also host the debut appearance of Zigtrax, the new project from Kassem Mosse, Mix Mup and Tapes, as well as collaborative performances from Roy Montgomery & Grouper and Tashi Wada Group, featuring Julia Holter and Corey Fogel.
Meakusma Festival takes place from September 6 – 8 in various venues across Eupen. Tickets are available now. Check out the full lineup below.
Meakusma lineup:
Line up additions:
Aidons Antoine
Arnold Dreyblatt & The Orchestra Of Excited Strings
Bellows
Cera Khin
Daniel Jodocy & Lynn Cassiers
Decha
DJ Klakke
DJ Residue
eventuell.Duo
Fizzy Veins
Frans Ambient
Garland
Georgia
Ghost Producer
Gong Extensions
Günter Schickert feat. Andreas Spechtl
Harmonious Thelonious
James Place
Jens Uwe Beyer & Albert Oehlen
Johann Mazé
Joscha Creutzfeldt
Koki Emura
Konrad Kraft
ladr.ache
Lawrence Le Doux
Lee Gamble
Lieven Martens Moana
Little Movies
Low Bat
Mazen Kerbaj & Franz Hautzinger
Meeuw Muzak
Midnightopera
Mika Oki
Mix Mup
ML / FM Aether
Muqata’a
Nicholas Lewis
Nico Bogaerts
NWAQ & Don’t DJ
Or Sobre Blau
Oubys
Phil Maggi Quartet
Piotr Kurek
Plic:Ploc
Ralf Köster
Red On & Subrihanna
Sagat
Sage-Alyte
Selm
Sonae
Soumaya Phéline
Susanna Gartmayer
Tako
The Knob, The Finger & The It
Thomas Ankersmit
Tolouse Low Trax
TRjj
Ugne & Maria
Waltraud Blischke
Where is the sun (Isabelle Duthoit, Franz Hautzinger, dieb13, Martin Tétreault)
Wino Wagon DJ’s
Zigtrax (Kassem Mosse, Mix Mup & Tapes)
Previously announced:
7FO & Tapes
Ben Bertrand
Ben UFO
Benjamin Finger, James Plotkin & Mia Zabelka
Blurred Music Duo
Brannten Schnüre
Céline Gillain & Catherine Plenevaux
Charlemagne Palestine
Davy Kehoe
Disrupt
Don The Tiger
Elena Colombi
Eli Keszler
Felix Kubin & Hubert Zemler pres. Juxtalektrovision
Floris Vanhoof
Flower-Corsano Duo
Giuseppe Lelasi
Going & Tetuzi Akiyama & Manuel Mota
Hanno Leichtmann & Valerio Tricoli
Het Interstedelijk Harmoniumverbond
John T. Gast
Kali Malone
Keith Fullerton Whitman
Klaus
Köhn
Lamusa II
Laps
Marc Cremins
Marja Ahti
Miho Hatori
Nicola Ratti
Norbert Möslang, Luke Calzonetti, Albert Oehlen
Orgue Agnes
Parris
Roy Montgomery & Grouper
Sirom
Tashi Wada Group (feat. Julia Holter and Corey Fogel)
Trio Heinz Herbert
Vis Invis Electrique!
Zwerm
