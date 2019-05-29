The festival returns to the German-Belgian town of Eupen with an exciting, experimental program.

Cera Khin, Lee Gamble and Toulouse Low Trax are amongst the acts that have been added to the lineup for Meakusma Festival 2019.

They will join previously announced acts Elena Colombi, Eli Keszler, Kali Malone, Parris and many more for a thrilling and forward-thinking program.

The festival will also host the debut appearance of Zigtrax, the new project from Kassem Mosse, Mix Mup and Tapes, as well as collaborative performances from Roy Montgomery & Grouper and Tashi Wada Group, featuring Julia Holter and Corey Fogel.

Meakusma Festival takes place from September 6 – 8 in various venues across Eupen. Tickets are available now. Check out the full lineup below.

Meakusma lineup:

Line up additions:

Aidons Antoine

Arnold Dreyblatt & The Orchestra Of Excited Strings

Bellows

Cera Khin

Daniel Jodocy & Lynn Cassiers

Decha

DJ Klakke

DJ Residue

eventuell.Duo

Fizzy Veins

Frans Ambient

Garland

Georgia

Ghost Producer

Gong Extensions

Günter Schickert feat. Andreas Spechtl

Harmonious Thelonious

James Place

Jens Uwe Beyer & Albert Oehlen

Johann Mazé

Joscha Creutzfeldt

Koki Emura

Konrad Kraft

ladr.ache

Lawrence Le Doux

Lee Gamble

Lieven Martens Moana

Little Movies

Low Bat

Mazen Kerbaj & Franz Hautzinger

Meeuw Muzak

Midnightopera

Mika Oki

Mix Mup

ML / FM Aether

Muqata’a

Nicholas Lewis

Nico Bogaerts

NWAQ & Don’t DJ

Or Sobre Blau

Oubys

Phil Maggi Quartet

Piotr Kurek

Plic:Ploc

Ralf Köster

Red On & Subrihanna

Sagat

Sage-Alyte

Selm

Sonae

Soumaya Phéline

Susanna Gartmayer

Tako

The Knob, The Finger & The It

Thomas Ankersmit

Tolouse Low Trax

TRjj

Ugne & Maria

Waltraud Blischke

Where is the sun (Isabelle Duthoit, Franz Hautzinger, dieb13, Martin Tétreault)

Wino Wagon DJ’s

Zigtrax (Kassem Mosse, Mix Mup & Tapes)

Previously announced:

7FO & Tapes

Ben Bertrand

Ben UFO

Benjamin Finger, James Plotkin & Mia Zabelka

Blurred Music Duo

Brannten Schnüre

Céline Gillain & Catherine Plenevaux

Charlemagne Palestine

Davy Kehoe

Disrupt

Don The Tiger

Elena Colombi

Eli Keszler

Felix Kubin & Hubert Zemler pres. Juxtalektrovision

Floris Vanhoof

Flower-Corsano Duo

Giuseppe Lelasi

Going & Tetuzi Akiyama & Manuel Mota

Hanno Leichtmann & Valerio Tricoli

Het Interstedelijk Harmoniumverbond

John T. Gast

Kali Malone

Keith Fullerton Whitman

Klaus

Köhn

Lamusa II

Laps

Marc Cremins

Marja Ahti

Miho Hatori

Nicola Ratti

Norbert Möslang, Luke Calzonetti, Albert Oehlen

Orgue Agnes

Parris

Roy Montgomery & Grouper

Sirom

Tashi Wada Group (feat. Julia Holter and Corey Fogel)

Trio Heinz Herbert

Vis Invis Electrique!

Zwerm

