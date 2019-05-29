Holly Herndon, Sunn O))) and Objekt announced for Unsound 2019

This year’s instalment will be presented around the theme of ‘Solidarity’.

Holly Herndon, Sunn O))) and Objekt are just some of the artists set to feature at the 2019 edition of Unsound Festival, which takes place in various venues throughout Krakow from October 6 – 13.

They will join a whole host of FACT favorites, including Emptyset, Eris Drew & Octo Octa, JD Twitch, Manara, MCZO & Duke, Moor Mother (performing with the London Contemporary Orchestra), Sote and many more.

Additional highlights include the European premiere performance from Dar Es Salaam-based producer Jay Mitta and rapper Anti Virus, the world premiere performance from Portuguese collective HHY & The Macumbas and The Kampala Unit and live sets from WIXAPOL, Gabber Modus Operandi and Prison Religion.

Speakers at this year’s edition include Ayesha Hameed, DeForrest Brown Jr. (aka Speaker Music), Ewa Majewska, Jay Springett, John Higgs and Nathalie Olah.

Tickets for Unsound 2019 go on sale Monday, June 3 at 16:00 CEST. For more information, head over to the Unsound website.

Read next: Rewire 2019 rewrote the blueprint for a festival performance