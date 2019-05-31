Twelve emotive electronic experiments from the Russian producer.

Regular Citizen, aka east Russian producer Ivan Olegovich, joins Lorenzo Senni’s Presto!? Records for his debut album.

Sleeping Unique features a diverse blend of calamitous synth freak-outs and melancholic ambient pieces, all squeezed into 12 short but emotive electronic experiments.

The album is the second release from Presto!? this year, following Triad God’s exceptional second album, which was released back in February and featured on our list of the best releases of the year so far.

Sleeping Unique is out now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Delicate Intro’

02. ‘Callam Auzy the Gabber’

03. ‘Conscious Charm’

04. ‘Latent Passion’

05. ‘Hyper Dense Wind of Pleasure’

06. ‘Touching Softness’

07. ‘Thirteen’

08. ‘Ultramarine Dew’

09. ‘Nostalgic Melancholy’

10. ‘Innocent Imaginary’

11. ‘Nikky Fairy Bard’

12. ‘Stardust Shiver’

Read next: The 25 best albums of the last three months – January to March 2019