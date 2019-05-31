Wilted Woman debuts on Phantasy Sound with Lon Lon Night Vision

Featuring a propulsive remix from Laurel Halo.

Berlin-based DJ and producer Wilted Woman makes her debut on Phantasy Sound with a new EP.

The acid-tinged industrial heater ‘Lon Lon Night Vision’ provides a dark counterpoint to ‘No Stinger’, a bass-heavy excursion into contemporary trance.

Laurel Halo contributes a propulsive remix of the title track, flipping its caustic bleeps and John Carpenter-esque synth lines into intricate percussive techno.

Lon Lon Night Vision is out now. Check out the cover art below.

Read next: Deep Inside – May 2019’s must-hear house and techno playlist