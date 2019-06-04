Dean Hurley explores life after death on Philosophy of Beyond

The second volume of his Anthology Resource series.

Dean Hurley, perhaps best known as David Lynch’s sound supervisor, has announced the second volume of his ongoing Anthology Resource series.

Philosophy of Beyond draws material from his recent contributions to the soundtrack of Eddie Alcazar’s film Perfect, as well as music made in residency for at the Art Gallery of New South Wales, and is intended as a soundtrack to “the mysterious and immortal voyage of the soul into depths beyond the known and back again”.

Anthology Resource is on ongoing series of film and television music curated by Hurley, with each instalment featuring music designed for motion picture selected and organized by the sound supervisor.

Anthology Resource Vol. II: Philosophy of Beyond arrives on July 12 via Sacred Bones Records and is available to pre-order now. Check out the artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Edge of the Known’

02. ‘The Curved Arrow of Time’

03. ‘Dissension’

04. ‘Low Harmonic Fanfar/Growth’

05. ‘Exotic Matter’

06. ‘Far Boundaries’

07. ‘Splendor’

08. ‘Pastness’

09. ‘Echoes of the Known’

10. ‘In Knowing’

11. ‘Somewhere in Time’

12. ‘Birth’

