E-Saggila debuts on Northern Electronics with My World My Way

Listen to a brutalising new track, ‘Pattern Obligation’, now.

Toronto techno producer E-Saggila will follow up last year’s excellent Dedicated To Sublimity with an album on Northern Electronics.

My World My Way, which arrives on August 2, is a fast and dark album that draws from gabber, industrial and power violence.

My World My Way arrives on August 2 via Northern Electronics. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Aziza’

02. ‘Crimson Liquescence’

03. ‘Stars Dying in Succession’

04. ‘Alia’ [Feat. Thoom]

05. ‘Pattern Obligation’

06. ‘My World My Way’

07. ‘One Last Midnight’ [Feat. Oil Thief]

