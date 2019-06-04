E-Saggila debuts on Northern Electronics with My World My Way

Listen to a brutalising new track, ‘Pattern Obligation’, now.
Toronto techno producer E-Saggila will follow up last year’s excellent Dedicated To Sublimity with an album on Northern Electronics.
My World My Way, which arrives on August 2, is a fast and dark album that draws from gabber, industrial and power violence.
My World My Way arrives on August 2 via Northern Electronics. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.
Tracklist:
01. ‘Aziza’
02. ‘Crimson Liquescence’
03. ‘Stars Dying in Succession’
04. ‘Alia’ [Feat. Thoom]
05. ‘Pattern Obligation’
06. ‘My World My Way’
07. ‘One Last Midnight’ [Feat. Oil Thief]
