Berlin producer GIL returns to Danse Noire with Infolding

Listen to an ear-splitting new track, ‘Compact Renewal’, now.
Berlin-based producer GIL will return to Aïsha Devi’s ever-exploratory Danse Noire imprint with a new EP.
Infolding marks the producer’s second release for the label, following his 2016 EP Orchids & Wasps. He has shared the first cut from the record, an ear-splitting concoction of pneumatic synthesis and rattling percussion – listen below.
Infolding arrives on July 12 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.
Tracklist:
01. ‘Swallow Ash’
02. ‘The Place Of Falling People’
03. ‘Compact Renewal’
04. ‘dustgreen’
05. ‘Thirty Birds’
Read next: 20 under-the-radar club tracks you need to hear in May 2019