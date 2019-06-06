DJ Lag and Okzharp join forces for Steam Rooms EP

South Durban via south London.

Gqom originator DJ Lag has teamed up with Hyperdub stalwart Okzharp for a collaborative EP. Steam Rooms, which takes its name from the local nickname for dance clubs in Durban, the birthplace of gqom, features a heady blend of UK club styles and high-energy South African rhythms.

Last year DJ Lag linked up with Epic B for the track ‘Going Modd’ on Swing Ting and released the Stampit EP on Goon Club Allstars. Okzharp is best known for his work as part of Okzharp & Manthe Ribane, who released their full-length debut Closer Apart on Hyperdub last year.

Steam Rooms is out on July 19 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below. Both DJ Lag and Okzharp & Manthe Ribane will tour Europe this Summer – see below for dates.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Now What’

02. ‘Nyusa’

03. ‘Sambe’

04. ‘Steam One’

DJ Lag dates:

June 06 – Drake Hotel, Toronto

June 07 – Marble Bar, Detroit

June 08 – Physical Therapy, Nowdays NYC

June 22 – Moonshine, Montreal

July 13 – Joshua Brooks, Manchester

July 18 – Sonar Festival, Barcelona

July 20 – Melt Festival, Ferropolis

August 08 – Boomtown Festival, Winchester

August 09 – R2 Rooftop, Marseille

August 16 – The Egg, London

August 31 – Upper Festival, Katowice

October 05 – Capitolio, Lisbon

Okzharp and Manthe Ribane dates:

June 29 – Block9, Glastonbury Festival

August 23 – Pop Kultur Festival, Berlin

