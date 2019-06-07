Huntleys + Palmers drops massive 56-track Clyde Built 5.0 compilation

Clyde Built 5.0

Featuring Glasgow’s cream of the crop.

Huntleys + Palmers has released the fifth instalment of its Clyde Built compilation series and it’s a monster. Compiling 56 tracks from the freshest talent Glasgow has to offer, Clyde Built 5.0 ranges from techno and ambient to free jazz, hip hop and a particularly destructive TLC edit.

Previous editions of the compilation series have featured music from Auntie Flo, Cucina Povera and Kleft. Clyde Built 5.0 is free and available to stream and download now.

