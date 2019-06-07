Huntleys + Palmers drops massive 56-track Clyde Built 5.0 compilation

Featuring Glasgow’s cream of the crop.

Huntleys + Palmers has released the fifth instalment of its Clyde Built compilation series and it’s a monster. Compiling 56 tracks from the freshest talent Glasgow has to offer, Clyde Built 5.0 ranges from techno and ambient to free jazz, hip hop and a particularly destructive TLC edit.

<a href="http://huntleyspalmers.bandcamp.com/album/h-p-clyde-built-5-0-compilation-free">H​+​P: Clyde Built 5​.​0 Compilation (FREE) by Huntleys + Palmers</a>

Previous editions of the compilation series have featured music from Auntie Flo, Cucina Povera and Kleft. Clyde Built 5.0 is free and available to stream and download now.

