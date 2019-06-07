Featuring producers from the UK, Canada, Australia and Japan.

London-based ambient imprint Salmon Universe has released Salmon Universe Vol. 1, a 14-track compilation featuring “exploratory ambient electronica” from the UK, Canada, Australia and Japan.

India Jordan, Luke Abbott and Percival Pembroke are just some of the artists featured – stream the whole thing below.

<a href="http://salmonuniverse.bandcamp.com/album/salmon-universe-vol-1">Salmon Universe Vol. 1 by Various Artists</a>

The recently-launched label is run by producers D E E P L E A R N I N G, aka Richard Pike of experimental rock group PVT, and JQ, whose debut album Invisible featured on our list of the best ambient records of 2018. Both artists contribute tracks to the compilation.

Salmon Universe Vol. 1 is out now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. JQ – ‘A Witness’

02. Kenji Kihara – ‘Little Nap’

03. Lauren Doss – ‘Voices3’

04. Percival Pembroke – ‘BGM03 “Ruin 2F North”‘

05. Will Ward & Jack Wyllie – ‘Master Blaster’

06. Haji K. – ‘Why Do They Hate Us So’

07. D E E P L E A R N I N G – ‘Power Law’

08. Luke Abbott – ‘Lost Landscape’

09. Crosspolar – ‘Mariposa Research Institute’

10. India Jordan – ‘Ohrwurm’

11. Madeleine Cocolas – ‘The Way Forward’

12. PJS – ‘Cascade’

13. Adam Badí Donoval – ‘Flux’

14. Moscow Youth Cult – ‘Ghosts Of Blackwall Reach’

