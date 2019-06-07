Seekersinternsational sampled actual guns being dismantled for pacifist dub LP ‘The Guncontrolla’

By , Jun 7 2019
The ultimate anti-war dub.

Canadian DJ crew Seekersinternational have sampled the sounds of a Colt British Service Pistol, a Glock 34, a Kalashnikov 1967 Soviet Rifle and a Springfield M1 Garand being dismantled for an eerie pacifist dub LP, or, in their own words, “the gun tune to end ALL gun tune”.

Earlier this year Seekersinternational remixed a track from Bristol-based R&B trio Jabu. Last year they released Black Mazda Soundclash on Liquorish Records.

The Guncontrolla is out now via Boomkat. Check out the cover art and re-visit the crew’s incredible FACT mix, below.

