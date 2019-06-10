Moodymann reveals digital version of new album, Sinner

Kenny Dixon Jr. is back with a new album.

Moodymann is releasing a digital version of his latest album, Sinner, which was sold in limited quantities at a barbecue and selected record shops during Detroit’s Movement Festival weekend last month.

As RA reports, the digital version of Sinner features seven tracks, while the original vinyl edition included only five tracks. The digital version of Sinner also loses the title track, replacing it with ‘Got Me Coming Back Rite Now’, which was first released on the Pitch Black City Reunion 12″ last year. It also includes a live version of 2014’s ‘I Got Werk’ and a new track, ‘Downtown’.

Sinner is released on June 21 and can be pre-ordered at Bandcamp. Watch the video for ‘I’ll Provide’ below.

