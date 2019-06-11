Radiohead release hacked OK Computer-era music following ransom demand

It’s only available for 18 days, and proceeds go to Extinction Rebellion.

Radiohead have released an 18-hour collection of unheard OK Computer-era music, which the band claims was stolen and held to a $150,000 ransom by a hacker who threatened to leak it.

The album will be available from Bandcamp for 18 days for £18, with the proceeds going to Extinction Rebellion.

“We got hacked last week – someone stole Thom’s minidisk archive from around the time of OK Computer, and reportedly demanded $150,000 on threat of releasing it,” Jonny Greenwood wrote on Facebook.

“So instead of complaining – much – or ignoring it, we’re releasing all 18 hours on Bandcamp in aid of Extinction Rebellion: https://radiohead.bandcamp.com

“Just for the next 18 days. So for £18 you can find out if we should have paid that ransom.

“Never intended for public consumption (though some clips did reach the cassette in the OK Computer reissue) it’s only tangentially interesting. And very, very long. Not a phone download. Rainy out, isn’t it though?”

