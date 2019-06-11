Surgeon, Samuel Kerridge and Varg will also perform at the St. Petersburg festival.

Music and audiovisual art initiative SHAPE will host its next artist showcase at Gamma Festival, which takes place from July 11 to July 15 in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Mina mastermind Violet, UK cellist Lucy Railton and Danish composer and vocalist Soho Rezanejad are just some of the artists that will perform as part of the showcase, joining previously announced acts Surgeon, Dax J, Samuel Kerridge, The Exaltics, Varg and more.

SHAPE (Sound, Heterogeneous Art and Performance in Europe) is a three-year initiative co-funded by the Creative Europe programme of the European Union. Each year 16 festivals and art centers choose 48 musicians and multi-disciplinary artists to participate in live performances, residencies, workshops and talks at various festivals and special events.

Tickets for Gamma Festival are available now. Check out the full list of acts that will be presented by SHAPE below.

SHAPE showcase at Gamma Festival:

Bear Bones, Lay low

JESSE

Lutto Lento

Lucy Railton

Myako

Marta SmiLga

Michela Pelusio

Robert Curgenven

Soho Rezanejad

Schtum

Violet

