10,000 capacity venue Depot set to open in Mayfield, Manchester

Located in Manchester’s historic former train station Mayfield.

Printworks owner Broadwick Venues have unveiled plans to open a new 10,000 capacity performance, community and studio space in Manchester this year.

Depot will be situated in the city’s historic former train station Mayfield, which is situated next to Piccadilly Station. Alongside the venue’s main performance space will be two smaller area: Concourse, which will host free community events and seasonal activities, and Archive, a more intimate venue that will double up as a cheap rehearsal and studio space for Manchester artists.

The venue is set to open with a world premiere of Invisible Cities by 59 Productions and contemporary ballet company Rambert, produced in collaboration with Manchester International Festival this July.

This will be closely followed by Manchester Pride live events on August 24 – 25, for which tickets are available now. Depot is intended to operate as a venue and arts space for the next five years.

For more information, head over to the Depot website.

