The Death of Rave reissues rare gabber and acid trance tapes from Live Adult Entertainment

By , Jun 12 2019
Live Adult Entertainment

Photograph by: Press

Music for masochists.

Next up on The Death of Rave is a split 12″ from Endangered Species label boss Oliver Vereker, aka Service Animal and Crime Unit, the co-owner of cult Thessaloniki-based DIY label Live Adult Entertainment.

The 12″ features the first readily available mastered music from Live Adult Entertainment on a physical format, and features Service Animal channeling frazzled gabber and broken doomcore on the A-side, with Crime Unit diving into hard techno and acid trance on the flip.

Service Animal / Crime Unit is available now via Boomkat. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. Service Animal – ‘Core of Reality’
02. Service Animal – ‘F.T.W’
03. Crime Unit – ‘Untitled 01’
04. Crime Unit – ‘Untitled 02’

