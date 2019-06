Watch the video, directed by Margot Bowman, now.

NUXXE co-founder Shygirl has shared a new track.

‘UCKERS’ is produced by Sega Bodega and is the first in a series of singles to be released over the coming months that will see the UK artist collaborating with producers, photographers, fashion designers and more.

Earlier this year Shygirl contributed the track ‘BEAUTS’ to a compilation from legendary east London club night PDA.

‘UCKERS’ is out now.

Read next: 7 must-hear mixes from May 2019