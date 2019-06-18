Aphex Twin to headline Red Bull Music Festival London

Image via: Andy Willshire/Getty Images

Tickets go live this Thursday (June 20).

Aphex Twin will perform alongside Afrodeutsche, Nihiloxica and Caterina Barbieri at London’s Printworks during this year’s edition Red Bull Music Festival.

The show marks Richard D. James’s first club show in London since 2009 and his first appearance in the capital since his 2017 Field Day performance. Regular collaborator Weirdcore will provide live visual effects.

The inaugural edition of Red Bull Music Festival’s London edition will also include a homage to UK bass at Fabric, featuring Loefah, Blawan, Saoirse and Sherelle, a UKG night in a south London car park with So Solid Crew, Ms Dynamite and Todd Edwards, as well as various panel discussions and exhibitions. The Red Bull Sound System at this year’s Notting Hill Carnival will also be part of the festival.

Tickets for the Aphex Twin show go on sale at 9am BST this Thursday, June 20 over at the Red Bull Music website.

Read next: Aphex Twin – 10 strange myths and the truth behind them

