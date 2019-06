Techno: The Next Generation.

Lyric Hood, daughter of Robert Hood and one half of Floorplan, will release her debut solo EP on her father’s long-running techno label M-Plant.

The new EP features two tracks, ‘Nineteen’, which references the age at which she joined Floorplan, and ’11:11′. Listen to snippets below.

Nineteen / 11:11 arrives on July 19 via M-Plant.

