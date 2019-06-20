Raf Simons pays tribute to R&S Records in latest collection

The latest nod to the Belgian designer’s love of techno.

Raf Simons included a homage to R&S Records in his Spring/Summer 2020 collection, which he debuted at Paris Fashion Week yesterday (June 19).

Walking down the runway to the sounds of Mica Levi’s Under The Skin soundtrack, one model wore an oversized T-shirt featuring the label’s iconic logo. Other looks also seemed to reference the spirit of rave, featuring smiley face ecstasy pill designs.

Earlier this year Raf Simons chose the Giant Swan track ‘IFTLOYL’ to accompany his his Spring/Summer 2019 collection.

