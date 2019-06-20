Thom Yorke announces dystopian new album, ANIMA

The album will be accompanied by a short film directed by Yorke and Paul Thomas Anderson.

Thom Yorke will release a new solo album this month. Described by Yorke in an interview as “dystopian”, ANIMA was written and produced in collaboration with Nigel Godrich and will be accompanied by a short film of the same name: a “one-reeler” directed by Yorke and Paul Thomas Anderson.

The albums follows Yorke’s soundtrack for Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria remake, which was released at the end of last year. ANIMA will be available on CD, double vinyl and on digital formats, as well as in a deluxe edition featuring drawings by frequent Radiohead collaborator Stanley Donwood. All editions are available to pre-order now.

Both the album and the film will be released on July 27, with the film showing on Netflix and in select IMAX cinemas. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Traffic’

02. ‘Last I Heard (…He Was Circling the Drain)’

03. ‘Twist’

04. ‘Dawn Chorus’

05. ‘I Am a Very Rude Person’

06. ‘Not the News’

07. ‘The Axe’

08. ‘Impossible Knots’

09. ‘Runwayaway’

10. ‘Ladies & Gentlemen, Thank You For Coming’ [Vinyl Only]

