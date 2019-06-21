O’Flynn announces debut album, Aletheia

Jun 21 2019
Aletheia

Listen to the lead single, ‘Painted Wolf’, now.

London-based producer O’Flynn has announced his debut album. Aletheia will be released on September 6 on Silver Bear Recordings. Listen to the lead single, ‘Painted Wolf’, now.

The album follows two 12″’s, Tyrion and Desmond’s Empire, both of which were released in 2015.

Aletheia is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘60 Rutledge’
02. ‘Mesablanca’
03. ‘Aletheia’
04. ‘Sunspear’
05. ‘Udu’
06. ‘Celestine’
07. ‘Tru Dancing’
08. ‘Aeolian’
09. ‘Painted Wolf’
10. ‘Seamstress’
11. ‘Desmond’s Empire’
12. ‘Neptune’

