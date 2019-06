Watch the Charlie Sarsfield-directed visual now.

Stormzy has released his second song of 2019. ‘Crown’ was produced by UKG pioneer MJ Cole and Jimmy Napes and features the grime MC singing alongside a gospel choir.

The track follows ‘Vossi Bop’, which was released earlier this year. Stormzy will be the first grime artist ever to headline Glastonbury next weekend.

‘Crown’ is out now.

Read next: The Rap Round-up – May 2019