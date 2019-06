Featuring six offbeat rhythm experiments.

Inga Copeland has dropped her second Lolina record of 2019, which features six tracks of warped grooves and vocal loops that show a different side to the former Hype Williams member.

Who is experimental music? by Lolina

Who is experimental music? follows Copeland’s last Lolina release, the 45-minute Live in Genveva that landed in February. Buy it from Bandcamp now.

Listen next: FACT mix 713 – Laksa