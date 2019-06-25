Oli XL announces debut album, Rogue Intruder, Soul Enhancer

Listen to new track ‘Clumsy’ now.

PAN and Posh Isolation affiliate Oli Xl – whose track ‘Mimetic’ was one of our top club tracks of 2018 – will release his debut album next month.

Rogue Intruder, Soul Enhancer will land on the Swedish producer’s own Bloom imprint on July 22. According to the label, the album combines his love of pop music with his usual recipe of “club-oriented sounds and abstract sound design”.

The album will be the first release on Bloom, which is the successor to his previous label, W-I. The label will be an outlet not just for music, “but also art and other more unconventional projects”.

Oli XL made his debut in 2014 with an EP on W-I, and came to wider attention with a track on PAN’s Mono No Aware compilation in 2017 and Posh Isolation’s I Could Go Anywhere But Again I Go With You album in 2018.

Pre-order Rogue Intruder, Soul Enhancer on CD and digital formats here.

Tracklist:

01 ‘Cygnostik’

02 ‘Liquid Love’

03 ‘dnL’

04 ‘Mimetic’

05 ‘Jet Generation’

06 ‘Flower Circuit’

07 ‘Hesitate’ ft. Ecco2k

08 ‘Orchid Itch’

09 ‘Imposter’

10 ‘Clumsy’

11 ‘Sniper Baby’

