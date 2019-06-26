Brian Eno has asteroid named after him

The unusual accolade was revealed as he received the Stephen Hawking Medal for Science Communication.

The asteroid formerly known as 81948 (2000 OM69) will now be known as Brian Peter George St John le Baptiste de la Salle Eno, or ‘Eno’ for short.

During the ceremony at which the ambient pioneer was awarded the Stephen Hawking Medal for Science Communication, the panel at Starmus V science festival revealed that the asteroid had been named after the legendary artist.

To mark the occasion, a new track from Eno’s forthcoming album, Apollo: Atmospheres & Soundtracks Extended Edition, has been released. Listen to ‘Capsule’ now.

