Mind Of A Dragon shares production mixtape Enter The Dragon

Featuring 24 original productions and remixes from the rising UKG producer.

Kiwi Rekords affiliate Mind Of A Dragon has shared Enter The Dragon, an hour-long production mixtape featuring both original productions and edits of Wiley, AJ Tracey, Russ x Tion Wayne and more.

Mind Of A Dragon is one of the core artists signed to Conducta’s recently launched garage label Kiwi Rekords. Earlier this year he released the Wheel Up EP on the fledgling imprint and earlier this month he contributed to the label’s summer mixtape, Kiwi Krush.

Enter The Dragon is out now. Check out the tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Love Me Up’

02. ‘He Won’t’

03. ‘Triggered Dub’

04. ‘Boasty Dub’

05. ‘Party’s Over Here Dub’

06. ‘Right By Me’

07. ‘Ladbroke Grove Dub’

08. ‘Run It – MadhedCity (MOAD Remix)’

09. ‘Sun Goes Down (feat. Capo Lee)’

10. ‘Smoke Drink Dub’

11. ‘Holding Me Bk’

12. ‘Ur Mr Dub’

13. ‘Lovers & Fools Dub’

14. ‘Teach Me’

15. ‘Wot U Want Bruv’

16. ‘T.O.P’

17. ‘Drops – Darkzy x Example (MOAD Remix)’

18. ‘Keisha & Becky Dub’

19. ‘Game Over’

20. ‘Dents Dub’

21. ‘Body Shot’

22. ‘Respek’

23. ‘Revenge’

24. ‘I Love You Dub’

Read next: 7 must-hear mixes from May 2019