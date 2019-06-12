Anz, Conducta and Sharda featured on summer UKG mixtape Kiwi Krush

A fresh summer mix from Kiwi Rekords.

Kiwi Rekords boss Conducta has dropped a fresh summer mixtape of unreleased garage cuts from some of the biggest names in the scene, including Mind of a Dragon, Sharda and Sammy Virji. Also included on Kiwi Krush are exclusive tracks from Notion, Tuff Culture and Anz.

<a href="http://conducta.bandcamp.com/album/kiwi-krush-mixed-by-conducta">Kiwi Krush (mixed by Conducta) by Conducta</a>

Kiwi Rekords has had a prolific year, heralding a new wave of UKG with an expansive “call to arms” mix The Kiwi Manifesto, releasing a label sampler showcasing the progressive sound of UK garage and dropping massive singles from label mainstays Mind of a Dragon, Sammy Virji and Sharda.

Kiwi Krush is out now, for free. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. AJ Tracey – ‘Ladbroke Grove (Conducta Club Dub)’

02. Conducta x Notion – ‘Fez Mangal’

03. Sammy Virji – ‘Until Tomorrow’

04. Tuff Culture – ‘Fancy Car’

05. Jack Junior – ‘Down Inside’

06. Pillboy Miskeen – ‘Train Chair’

07. Prescribe Da Vibe – ‘Pretty’

08. Kobe JT – ‘My Life’

09. Pillboy Miskeen – ‘Vinewood Twin’

10. THEPHATCONTROLLA – ‘Oh Jah’

11. Smokey Bubblin B – ‘Better Run’

12. Donaeo – ‘The Party’s Over Here (Mind of a Dragon dub)’

13. Pamplegooze – ‘Moody Bitch’

14. Morenight – ‘Nismo’

15. Conducta – ‘Ty Dolla kiwi’

16. Prescribe Da Vibe – ‘Clearer Now’

17. Anz – ‘Open the Curtains Sis’

18. SMOAD -‘Beggin Me’

19. Burt Cope – ‘Years’

20. Salute – ‘Supercoin’

21. Sharda – ‘Alpine’

22. Tuff Culture – ‘Vibrations’

23. Morenight – ‘Untitled’

24. Yemi – ‘Back to You’

25. Coco – ‘Crowd Reaction’

26. Conducta x Sammy Virji – ‘Nose Beers’

27. Skelecta – ‘When You’

28. Conducta x Jarreau Vandal – ‘I Like it’

29. Douvelle19 – ‘Trouble’

30. Movement – ‘Burner’

31. Roger Sanchez – ‘Another Chance (Conducta edit)’

32. Jorja Smith – ‘Goodbyes (Conducta remix)’

