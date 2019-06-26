Serpente puts Prince’s favorite drum machine through its paces on Parada

By , Jun 26 2019

Photograph by: Press

The Lisbon-based producer twists the LinnDrum LM-1 in unusual directions.

Serpente, aka Portuguese producer Bruno Silva, has made a tribute to the classic Prince album Parade using the legendary artist’s favorite drum machine.

Parada features eight tracks made using the LinnDrum LM-1 as a starting point, twisting the ’80s drum machine into unusual directions to craft a frenetic sound that is equal parts Príncipe and Prince.

Parada is out now on Ecstatic Recordings and is available digitally and on physical formats via Boomkat. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Nível de Chama’
02. ‘Trama’
03. ‘Símbolo’
04. ‘Símbolo II’
05. ‘Símbolo III’
06. ‘Nível de Cinza’

Read next: The 14 drum machines that shaped modern music

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Not Waving releases ambient soundtrack album, Futuro

Feb 1 2019

Not Waving releases ambient soundtrack album, Futuro
Jay Glass Dubs to release Plegnic LP on Ecstatic Recordings

Sep 5 2018

Jay Glass Dubs to release Plegnic LP on Ecstatic Recordings

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+