Banshee turns YouTube-sourced vocal snippets into club magic on Thought Bubbles

By , Jun 28 2019
Banshee

Listen to a new track, ‘Ecstasy Baby’, now.

Next up on London’s Goon Club Allstars is a new EP from Banshee. On Thought Bubbles, the producer repurposes vocal snippets discovered in “deep YouTube wormholes” into four glossy club constructions.

Thought Bubbles is out on July 5 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Thought Bubble 1’
02. ‘Ecstasy Baby’
03. ‘Heart Container’
04. ‘Thought Bubble 2’

