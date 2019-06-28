Listen to a new track, ‘Ecstasy Baby’, now.
Next up on London’s Goon Club Allstars is a new EP from Banshee. On Thought Bubbles, the producer repurposes vocal snippets discovered in “deep YouTube wormholes” into four glossy club constructions.
Thought Bubbles is out on July 5 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.
Tracklist:
01. ‘Thought Bubble 1’
02. ‘Ecstasy Baby’
03. ‘Heart Container’
04. ‘Thought Bubble 2’
Read next: 20 under-the-radar club tracks you need to hear in May 2019