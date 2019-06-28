Listen to a new track, ‘Ecstasy Baby’, now.

Next up on London’s Goon Club Allstars is a new EP from Banshee. On Thought Bubbles, the producer repurposes vocal snippets discovered in “deep YouTube wormholes” into four glossy club constructions.

<a href="http://gooncluballstars.bandcamp.com/album/gca010-banshee-thought-bubbles-ep">GCA010 Banshee – Thought Bubbles EP by Banshee</a>

Thought Bubbles is out on July 5 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Thought Bubble 1’

02. ‘Ecstasy Baby’

03. ‘Heart Container’

04. ‘Thought Bubble 2’

