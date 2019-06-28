Listen to an hour of previously unheard Hudson Mohawke productions

His WXAXRXP mix has been made available to stream.

Next up in Warp Records and NTS Radio’s drip-feed of mixes from the label’s three-day takeover of the station last weekend is an hour of unreleased productions from Hudson Mohawke.

You can listen to the mix here. Come for the track names (‘Clarky Cat’ ‘Power Rugby’), stay for HudMo’s flip of SOPHIE’s ‘Is It Cold In The Water?’.

Check out the producer’s incredible new press photo and the full tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. Hudson Mohawke – ‘Hotcue’

02. Hudson Mohawke – ‘Companny’

03. Hudson Mohawke – ‘Anchor’

04. SOPHIE – ‘Is It Cold In The Water (Mohawke reflip)’

05. Hudson Mohawke – ‘Nothing Ever Turns Out’

06. Hudson Mohawke – ‘Run It Up’

07. Hudson Mohawke – ‘Clarky Cat’

08. Hudson Mohawke – ‘Lace Panties’

09. Hudson Mohawke + Ducky – ‘Infinity’

10. Hudson Mohawke – ‘Bring Me Up’

11. Hudson Mohawke – ‘Wawawawawawa’

12. Hudson Mohawke – ‘Entre’

13. Hudson Mohawke – ‘GUC2’

14. Hudson Mohawke – ‘AMEK’

15. Hudson Mohawke – ‘Power Ruby’

16. Hudson Mohawke – ‘Timtint’

17. Hudson Mohawke – ‘Zebrassss’

18. Hudson Mohawke – ‘Music Takes You edit’

19. Hudson Mohawke – ‘Cypress Phil’

20. Hudson Mohawke – ‘Hoi Arp’

21. Hudson Mohawke – ‘Pop Chips’

22. Hudson Mohawke + Stargate ft Neyo – ‘Reason To Be Over You (snip)’

23. Hudson Mohawke + Gammer – ‘Bounce’

24. Hudson Mohawke – ‘Monte Fisto’

25. Hudson Mohawke + Stargate – ‘Scar Tissue’

26. Hudson Mohawke – ‘Imagination’

Read next: 7 must-hear mixes from May 2019