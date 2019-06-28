The mysterious producer has been “a mentor of sorts” to label head Huerco S. over the last few years.

West Mineral Ltd. is back for its first release of 2019. Bought The Farm is the debut release from Mister Water Wet, described by the label as “a Puerto Rican artist who has been a mentor of sorts to Brian Leeds aka Huerco S. for the last few years.”

West Mineral Ltd featured in our list of the best labels of 2018 and last year put out essential projects from Pontiac Streator & Ulla Straus, uon, exael and Leeds’ Pendant alias.

Earlier this year Huerco S. collaborated with uon and exael for Ghostride The Drift, the inaugural release from uon and D.Tiffany’s new label, xpq?.

Bought The Farm is out now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Walking West’

02. ‘Tap’

03. ‘Gadaduman Trades’

04. ‘Dart’

05. ‘Ajo’

06. ‘Cuevas’

07. ‘Ammak’

08. ‘Drought’

09. ‘Gills’

10. ‘Sarah Sleeping’

