Alessandro Cortini debuts on Mute with Volume Massimo

Listen to a new track, ‘Amore Amaro’, now.

Alessandro Cortini will debut on Mute this summer with a new album, Volume Massimo. According to the label, Cortini “combines his fondness for melody with the rigour of experimental practice” over eight tracks.

The album follows on from Cortini’s excellent 2017 solo album Avanti, as well as the producer’s collaboration with Lawrence English, Immediate Horizon, which was released last year.

Cortini will present a new A/V show in support of the album at this year’s Berlin Atonal, as well at London’s Barbican and festivals including Up to Date, Draaimolen, LEV, Sonica Mira, Bozar, and more.

Volume Massimo arrives on September 27 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Amore Amaro’

02. ‘Let Go’

03. ‘Amaro Amore’

04. ‘Batticuore’

05. ‘Momenti’

06. ‘La Storia’

07. ‘Sabbia’

08. ‘Dormi’

Read next: Level Up – Alessandro Cortini on a lifetime of gaming, from Maniac Mansion to DayZ