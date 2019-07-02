Four killer club tracks from the Québécois imprint.
D. Tiffany’s Planet Euphorique label will release its first compilation next month. Tiny Planet Vol. 1 features four tracks from Killer DJ’s (Dust e-1 & Zen), DJ Donini, CCL & Flora FM and Slim Media Player.
Planet Euphorique was launched last year and has released projects from Nite Fleit, Roza Terenzi & DJ Zozi, Reptant, Big Zen and D. Tiffany, as well as her collaborative project with Dan Rincon, Ambien Baby.
Tiny Planet Vol. 1 arrives on July 12. Check out the cover art and full tracklist below.
Tracklist:
A1. Killer DJ’s – ‘Untitled’
A2. DJ Donini – ‘Donini’s Dream’
B1. CCL x Flora FM – ‘Liquify Interference’
B2. SMP – ‘Natty Bop’
Read next: Deep Inside – June 2019’s must-hear house and techno playlist