Four killer club tracks from the Québécois imprint.

D. Tiffany’s Planet Euphorique label will release its first compilation next month. Tiny Planet Vol. 1 features four tracks from Killer DJ’s (Dust e-1 & Zen), DJ Donini, CCL & Flora FM and Slim Media Player.

Planet Euphorique was launched last year and has released projects from Nite Fleit, Roza Terenzi & DJ Zozi, Reptant, Big Zen and D. Tiffany, as well as her collaborative project with Dan Rincon, Ambien Baby.

Tiny Planet Vol. 1 arrives on July 12. Check out the cover art and full tracklist below.

Tracklist:

A1. Killer DJ’s – ‘Untitled’

A2. DJ Donini – ‘Donini’s Dream’

B1. CCL x Flora FM – ‘Liquify Interference’

B2. SMP – ‘Natty Bop’

