Deena Abdelwahed, LSDXOXO and Upsammy added to Unsound 2019

A slew of FACT favorites have been announced for this year’s edition of the Kraków festival.
The second wave of artists have been revealed for Unsound festival’s 2019 edition. 8ULENTINA, Deena Abdelwahed, LOFT, LSDXOXO, Matmos, MSYLMA, Teki Latex, Upsammy, Shackleton, Slickback and more will join previously announced acts Holly Herndon, Sunn O))) and Objekt.
The Kraków-based festival has also expanded its discussion and film programs. Jan Sowa, Jaśmina Wójcik and Mat Dryhurst will speak at the event and a variety of films will be shown, including Black to Techno, Hail Satan, Hi, AI – Love Stories From The Future, Solidarity, According to Women and Symphony for the Ursus Factory.
Unsound takes place in various venues throughout Krakow from October 6 – 13. Weekend and weekly passes have already sold out, but individual club nights and Sunn O))) tickets are still available here. Tickets to individual events go on sale in August.
See below for a full list of additions to this year’s lineup.
Unsound Kraków 2019:
33EMYBW
8ULENTINA
Anthony Pateras presents This Ain’t My First Rodeo
Bastarda
CCL
Deena Abdelwahed
Dreamcrusher
Eli Keszler & Nate Boyce present Pedagogy
Félicia Atkinson
FOOZOOL
Goat
HYPH11E b2b Slikback
Jasmine Infiniti
Ka Baird
Lingua Ignota
LOFT
LSDXOXO
Luz
Matias Aguayo presents Support Alien Invasion
Matmos presents Plastic Anniversary
MC Yallah & Debmaster
Monster
MSYLMA feat. ZULI, Karim el Ghazoly & Omar El Sadek
Osheyack & Adam Dupré present Memory Hierarchy
Teki Latex b2b Betty
Teto Preto
Upsammy
Vladislav Delay feat. AGF presents Raaka
Yen Tech presents Hypercanto
Zimpel/Shackleton
