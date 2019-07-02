Deena Abdelwahed, LSDXOXO and Upsammy added to Unsound 2019

A slew of FACT favorites have been announced for this year’s edition of the Kraków festival.

The second wave of artists have been revealed for Unsound festival’s 2019 edition. 8ULENTINA, Deena Abdelwahed, LOFT, LSDXOXO, Matmos, MSYLMA, Teki Latex, Upsammy, Shackleton, Slickback and more will join previously announced acts Holly Herndon, Sunn O))) and Objekt.

The Kraków-based festival has also expanded its discussion and film programs. Jan Sowa, Jaśmina Wójcik and Mat Dryhurst will speak at the event and a variety of films will be shown, including Black to Techno, Hail Satan, Hi, AI – Love Stories From The Future, Solidarity, According to Women and Symphony for the Ursus Factory.

Unsound takes place in various venues throughout Krakow from October 6 – 13. Weekend and weekly passes have already sold out, but individual club nights and Sunn O))) tickets are still available here. Tickets to individual events go on sale in August.

See below for a full list of additions to this year’s lineup.

Unsound Kraków 2019:

33EMYBW

8ULENTINA

Anthony Pateras presents This Ain’t My First Rodeo

Bastarda

CCL

Deena Abdelwahed

Dreamcrusher

Eli Keszler & Nate Boyce present Pedagogy

Félicia Atkinson

FOOZOOL

Goat

HYPH11E b2b Slikback

Jasmine Infiniti

Ka Baird

Lingua Ignota

LOFT

LSDXOXO

Luz

Matias Aguayo presents Support Alien Invasion

Matmos presents Plastic Anniversary

MC Yallah & Debmaster

Monster

MSYLMA feat. ZULI, Karim el Ghazoly & Omar El Sadek

Osheyack & Adam Dupré present Memory Hierarchy

Teki Latex b2b Betty

Teto Preto

Upsammy

Vladislav Delay feat. AGF presents Raaka

Yen Tech presents Hypercanto

Zimpel/Shackleton

Read next: Kontaktor 2019 – Latvia’s growing techno scene is a reminder of a land before brands