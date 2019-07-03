The Berlin festival’s 2019 program is shaping up to be one of the best of the year.
Amnesia Scanner, Elena Colombi and Huerco S. will join previously announced acts Objekt, Nkisi and Kali Malone at this year’s edition of Berlin Atonal, which takes place from August 28 to September 1 at Berlin’s Kraftwerk.
Additional highlights include live performances from Helm, Shapednoise, Ziúr and Pavel Milyakov, aka Buttechno, sets from Clara 3000, Violet and Metrist, as well as a West Mineral Ltd. showcase curated by Huerco S.
Tickets for the 2019 edition of Berlin Atonal are available now. Head over to its website for more information.
Berlin Atonal 2019 lineup:
Aho Ssan – live, W.P.
Alessandro Cortini presents Volume Massimo – live A/V, W.P.
Alfio Antico – live
Amnesia Scanner – live A/V
Chee Shimizu
Clara 3000
Cyprien Gaillard presents Ocean II Ocean – live A/V, W.P.
Dea
dBridge presents Black Electric – live, W.P.
E-Saggila – live
Elena Colombi b2b Jon K
Félicia Atkinson presents Music for Helen Frankenhaltler – live, W.P.
Function presents Existenz – live A/V, W.P.
Mi†ra presents nine-sum sorcery- live, W.P.
Helm – live
HTRK – live
JK Flesh – live
Kali Malone + Rainer Kohlberger – live A/V, W.P.
Lee Gamble – live A/V
Marshstepper presents Deceivers of the Moments Presence – live A/V, W.P.
Metrist
Mina
Mixmaster Morris
MY DISCO – live
Nene H. presents RAU // REUE – live, W.P.
Nervous System 2020, W.P.
Nivhek – live
Nkisi presents Initiation – live A/V, W.P.
Objekt + Ezra Miller – live A/V
Pablo’s Eye – live A/V
Pavel Milyakov – live
Phuong Dan b2b Zozo
Roly Porter + MFO present Kistvaen – live A/V, W.P.
Samuel Kerridge + Taylor Burch present The Other – live A/V, W.P.
Shackleton presents Tunes of Negation – live, W.P.
Shapednoise + Pedro Maia present Aesthesis – live A/V, W.P.
SHYBOI
Slow White Fall – live, W.P.
Soho Rezanejad presents Crow Without Mouth – live, W.P.
Sybil
Terrence Dixon – live
UCC Harlo – live
Violet presents Bed of Roses – live, W.P.
Vladislav Delay with AGF present Rakka – live A/V, W.P.
West Mineral Ltd. presents Malleable Music, W.P.
Yousuke Yukimatsu
Ziúr – live
