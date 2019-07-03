The Berlin festival’s 2019 program is shaping up to be one of the best of the year.

Amnesia Scanner, Elena Colombi and Huerco S. will join previously announced acts Objekt, Nkisi and Kali Malone at this year’s edition of Berlin Atonal, which takes place from August 28 to September 1 at Berlin’s Kraftwerk.

Additional highlights include live performances from Helm, Shapednoise, Ziúr and Pavel Milyakov, aka Buttechno, sets from Clara 3000, Violet and Metrist, as well as a West Mineral Ltd. showcase curated by Huerco S.

Tickets for the 2019 edition of Berlin Atonal are available now. Head over to its website for more information.

Berlin Atonal 2019 lineup:

Aho Ssan – live, W.P.

Alessandro Cortini presents Volume Massimo – live A/V, W.P.

Alfio Antico – live

Amnesia Scanner – live A/V

Chee Shimizu

Clara 3000

Cyprien Gaillard presents Ocean II Ocean – live A/V, W.P.

Dea

dBridge presents Black Electric – live, W.P.

E-Saggila – live

Elena Colombi b2b Jon K

Félicia Atkinson presents Music for Helen Frankenhaltler – live, W.P.

Function presents Existenz – live A/V, W.P.

Mi†ra presents nine-sum sorcery- live, W.P.

Helm – live

HTRK – live

JK Flesh – live

Kali Malone + Rainer Kohlberger – live A/V, W.P.

Lee Gamble – live A/V

Marshstepper presents Deceivers of the Moments Presence – live A/V, W.P.

Metrist

Mina

Mixmaster Morris

MY DISCO – live

Nene H. presents RAU // REUE – live, W.P.

Nervous System 2020, W.P.

Nivhek – live

Nkisi presents Initiation – live A/V, W.P.

Objekt + Ezra Miller – live A/V

Pablo’s Eye – live A/V

Pavel Milyakov – live

Phuong Dan b2b Zozo

Roly Porter + MFO present Kistvaen – live A/V, W.P.

Samuel Kerridge + Taylor Burch present The Other – live A/V, W.P.

Shackleton presents Tunes of Negation – live, W.P.

Shapednoise + Pedro Maia present Aesthesis – live A/V, W.P.

SHYBOI

Slow White Fall – live, W.P.

Soho Rezanejad presents Crow Without Mouth – live, W.P.

Sybil

Terrence Dixon – live

UCC Harlo – live

Violet presents Bed of Roses – live, W.P.

Vladislav Delay with AGF present Rakka – live A/V, W.P.

West Mineral Ltd. presents Malleable Music, W.P.

Yousuke Yukimatsu

Ziúr – live

