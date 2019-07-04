Nina Kraviz returns to трип for solo EP, stranno stranno. neobjatno.

Check out the video for new track ‘I Want You’ now.

Nina Kraviz has lined up a solo EP for the 25th release on трип. stranno stranno. neobjatno. follows 2017’s Pochuvstvui and last year’s TRP ADE 2018 PT2.

So far this year трип has put out excellent projects from Solar X and PTU.

stranno stranno. neobjatno. arrives on July 22 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

A1. ‘dream machine’

A2. ‘i want you’

B1. ‘stranno neobjatno’

