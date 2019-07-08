Nu-Groove Records co-founder Judy Russell dies aged 63

She died last week after going into cardiac arrest.
Nu Groove Records and Downtown 161 co-founder Judy Russell has died. Ben Goldfarb, aka DJ Scribe, posted the news to Instagram, explaining that she died of a cardiac arrest last Tuesday (July 2).
Russell was a central figure in the New York dance music scene, releasing records from Critical Rhythm, Bobby Konders and Joey Beltram on Nu-Groove, distributing records from Kerri Chandler and DJ Sneak via Downtown 161 and working in New York record store Vinylmania.
View this post on Instagram
Rest In Paradise! to my dear friend & beloved legend Judy Russell who passed suddenly on Tuesday after going into cardiac arrest just one day after being diagnosed with an advanced malignant tumor on her kidney. From the Paradise Garage to Vinylmania to Movin’ Records to Nu Groove to Downtown, she helped launch many careers & touched many lives with her sharp wit, humility & grumpy charm. When we met she had already fallen on hard times. She’d been out of work for years with health issues & had lost touch with most of her community bc she was ashamed of her situation. Then things got worse. She got very sick, and while in the hospital was evicted by her landlord (illegally) for owing rent. She would spend the next two years in homeless shelters, telling almost no one. Along with Barbie & Paul at Love Injection I did a fundraiser for her to try to help her get back on her feet. During that time her happiest moments were volunteering at the local library (she was a voracious reader), managing my discogs store & working the door at Sutherland. And toward the end, pretending she was working nights so that she could get away and spend the night in a hotel, a brief respite from the prison-like & toxic conditions at the shelter. On May 23 she finally got out for good & moved into her own brand new furnished apartment in the Bronx. She was relieved, overwhelmed & excited to rebuild her life, furnishing the place, & planning to adopt a puppy. Three weeks ago I stopped by to bring her some of her more prized possessions, which I had been keeping safe for her: An original Bugs Bunny film cel, an autographed photo of Cal Ripken Jr., & the poster from her benefit party, signed by her friends. She had just gotten her hair done & she was her usual self, sweet and gruff, and complaining (she hated the Bronx, where she grew up. She moved to Manhattan right after HS and never left). She was wearing a Paradise Garage tee (for my benefit, i think). I knew her re-entry would be rough & she faced challenges. But I never imagined this would be the last I’d see her. We hugged & I promised to visit soon. Love you Judy. I hope you are released from all suffering, dancing in Paradise 4evr
House legend Tony Humphries called Russell “my advisor and protector” in a tribute post that details his encounters with her at Paradise Garage and Club Zanzibar.
Check out some tributes to the New York mainstay below.
RIP Judy Russell pic.twitter.com/3NwfGsjQfM
— Honey Dijon (@HONEYDIJON) July 8, 2019
https://twitter.com/AnthonyParasole/status/1148005103628107776?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1148005103628107776&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.residentadvisor.net%2Fnews%2F44063
https://twitter.com/themartinezbros/status/1147626881618980865
Read next: The Essential… Nu Groove