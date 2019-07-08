Nu-Groove Records co-founder Judy Russell dies aged 63

She died last week after going into cardiac arrest.

Nu Groove Records and Downtown 161 co-founder Judy Russell has died. Ben Goldfarb, aka DJ Scribe, posted the news to Instagram, explaining that she died of a cardiac arrest last Tuesday (July 2).

Russell was a central figure in the New York dance music scene, releasing records from Critical Rhythm, Bobby Konders and Joey Beltram on Nu-Groove, distributing records from Kerri Chandler and DJ Sneak via Downtown 161 and working in New York record store Vinylmania.

House legend Tony Humphries called Russell “my advisor and protector” in a tribute post that details his encounters with her at Paradise Garage and Club Zanzibar.

Check out some tributes to the New York mainstay below.

RIP Judy Russell pic.twitter.com/3NwfGsjQfM — Honey Dijon (@HONEYDIJON) July 8, 2019

https://twitter.com/AnthonyParasole/status/1148005103628107776?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1148005103628107776&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.residentadvisor.net%2Fnews%2F44063

https://twitter.com/themartinezbros/status/1147626881618980865

