Forest Drive West and Pugilist featured on Whities Blue 05 & 06

Nic Tasker’s blue label series is back.

Forest Drive West and Pugilist are the latest artists to be featured as part of Whities’ blue label series.

Blue 05 sees Forest Drive West contributing two slow-burning, bass-heavy excursions into murky techno, while on Blue 06 Pugilist experiments with dubby textures and dense, layered percussion over three tracks.

<a href="http://whities.bandcamp.com/album/blue-05">Blue 05 by Forest Drive West</a>

<a href="http://whities.bandcamp.com/album/blue-06">Blue 06 by Pugilist</a>

Last year’s instalment of Whities Blue featured tracks from Laksa, E-Talking, upsammy and BFTT. This year the label has released essential projects from Bambounou, Rupert Clervaux and Leif.

Whities Blue 05 & 06 will both be released on July 19 and are available to pre-order now. Check out the artwork and tracklists of both releases below.

Whities Blue 05 tracklist:

A1. ‘Other’

B1. ‘Time’

A1. ‘Descendent’

B1. ‘Undulate’

B2. ‘Encrypted’

Read next: The 25 best albums of the last three months – April to June 2019