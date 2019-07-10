Leonce launches label, Morph Tracks, with new EP, Penetration Testing

Listen to a seductive new track, ‘Werkk’, now.

Atlanta producer Leonce has launched a new label. The first release on Morph Tracks is the iconically-titled Penetration Testing. Listen to a seductive new track, ‘Werkk’, now.

The EP is the producer’s first release since he parted ways with Fade To Mind last year.

Penetration Testing arrives on July 26 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Penetration Testing’

02. ‘Werkk’

03. ‘Ricochet’

04. ‘Vesper’

