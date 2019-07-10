Noods Radio to launch DAB radio station

Bristol’s premier underground radio station is going DAB.

Noods Radio will soon be broadcasting over Bristol’s digital airwaves. From July 15 you will be able to tune in to NOODS RADIO on DAB to listen to over 260 resident selectors, including Bruce, Ossia, 96 Back, MLE and more.

To celebrate the move to DAB, Noods will also be inviting a variety of guest residents onto the station over the next three months, including Peder Mannerfelt, Izabel, Neek, 12th Isle, Pessimist and more. Tune in!

Following the launch of a pirate radio-inspired mixtape series earlier this year, which included tapes featuring Smith & Mighty, Anina, Aleksa Alaska and Chlorys, Noods will release a compilation tape of original tracks from Noods residents later this year.

