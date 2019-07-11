Bon Iver enlist James Blake, Moses Sumney and more for new album, i,i

Listen to two new tracks, ‘Jelmore’ and ‘Faith’, now.

Following the release of two new songs last month, Bon Iver have announced their fourth studio album.

i,i features contributions from James Blake, Brad and Phil Cook, Aaron and Bryce Dessner, Bruce Hornsby, Naeem, Velvet Negroni, Channy Leaneagh, Marta Salogni, Francis Starlite, Moses Sumney, TU Dance, and many more. Sessions for the album were recorded with a core band made up of Sean Carey, Andrew Fitzpatrick, Mike Lewis, Matt McCaughan, Rob Moose, Jenn Wasner and Justin Vernon.

“It feels very much like the most adult record, the most complete,” explains Vernon. “It feels like when you get through all this life, when the sun starts to set, and what happens is you start gaining perspective. And then you can put that perspective into more honest, generous work.”

i,i is out on August 30 via Jagjaguwar and is available to pre-order now. Check out the album artwork, designed by Eric Timothy Carlson, and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Yi’

02. ‘iMi’

03. ‘We’

04. ‘Holyfields,’

05. ‘Hey, Ma’

06. ‘U (Man Like)’

07. ‘Naeem’

08. ‘Jelmore’

09. ‘Faith’

10. ‘Marion’

11. ‘Salem’

12. ‘Sh’Diah’

13. ‘RABi’

