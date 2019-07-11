Ron Morelli goes ambient for new album, Man Walks The Earth

The L.I.E.S. boss’s debut on Parisian imprint Collapsing Market.

For his latest solo album L.I.E.S. boss Ron Morelli is stepping away from the grimy techno we have come to expect from the producer towards a more introspective, ambient sound.

Man Walks The Earth is his debut on Parisian label Collapsing Market and features eight tracks that almost completely do away with percussion, focusing instead on hazy textures and chilly synthesis.

The album follows a series of releases with Hospital Productions, including Spit, Periscope Blues, A Gathering Together and Disappearer.

Man Walks The Earth is out now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Fear Upon Seeing His Reflection in the Lake’

02. ‘The Search for Others’

03. ‘30 Million Years to Recover’

04. ‘Earth Rotates on its Axis’

05. ‘A Long Walk at Night’

06. ‘Stone Tools’

07. ‘Uninvited Brute’

08. ‘The Sun Beats Stronger as Each Day Passes’

Read next: Deep Inside – July 2019’s must-hear house and techno playlist