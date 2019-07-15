A modular composition from the West Coast synthesist.

Bana Haffar will debut on Touch later this month with Genera – Live at AB Salon, Brussels, a composition made using solely field recordings and modular synths.

According to the label, Haffar began using synthesizers after many years playing electric bass and classical violin and Genera is in part an effort “to dismantle years of institutional conditioning in traditional systems of music theory and performance.”

<a href="http://touch333.bandcamp.com/album/genera-live-at-ab-salon-brussels">Genera – Live at AB Salon, Brussels by Bana Haffar</a><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Genera – Live at AB Salon, Brussels arrives on July 26 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art below.

Read next: Moog House of Electronicus 2019 in photos